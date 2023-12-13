Will Connor Clifton Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 13?
On Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres square off with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Connor Clifton going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Connor Clifton score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)
Clifton stats and insights
- Clifton is yet to score through 26 games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
- Clifton has no points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Clifton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|17:11
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|13:21
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|15:29
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:37
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:59
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Sabres vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
