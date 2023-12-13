Will Curtis Lazar Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 13?
Can we count on Curtis Lazar lighting the lamp when the New Jersey Devils face off with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Lazar stats and insights
- In four of 24 games this season, Lazar has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
- Lazar has no points on the power play.
- Lazar's shooting percentage is 17.4%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Lazar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:45
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|10:07
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:47
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|12:39
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|4:14
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Home
|L 5-3
Devils vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
