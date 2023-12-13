Can we count on Curtis Lazar lighting the lamp when the New Jersey Devils face off with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Lazar stats and insights

In four of 24 games this season, Lazar has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.

Lazar has no points on the power play.

Lazar's shooting percentage is 17.4%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Lazar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:31 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:04 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:45 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 10:07 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:47 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 12:39 Home W 5-4 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 4:14 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:28 Home L 5-3

Devils vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

