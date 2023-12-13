Dawson Mercer and the New Jersey Devils will meet the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Prudential Center. There are prop bets for Mercer available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Dawson Mercer vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Devils vs Bruins Game Info

Mercer Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Mercer has averaged 17:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -8.

In six of 26 games this year, Mercer has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Mercer has recorded a point in a game eight times this year over 26 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of 26 games this season, Mercer has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Mercer's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.

There is a 26.3% chance of Mercer having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Mercer Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 26 Games 3 10 Points 0 6 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

