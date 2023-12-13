Will Erik Johnson Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 13?
Should you bet on Erik Johnson to light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres and the Colorado Avalanche go head to head on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Johnson stats and insights
- In two of 28 games this season, Johnson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- Johnson averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 86 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:01
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:05
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.