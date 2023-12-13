The Green Bay Phoenix (5-3) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the UIC Flames (5-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

Green Bay vs. UIC Scoring Comparison

The Flames' 80.3 points per game are 20 more points than the 60.3 the Phoenix give up to opponents.

UIC has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.

Green Bay is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 80.3 points.

The Phoenix record 70.4 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 72 the Flames give up.

Green Bay is 3-0 when scoring more than 72 points.

UIC is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 70.4 points.

The Phoenix shoot 45.8% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Flames concede defensively.

The Flames' 46.9 shooting percentage from the field is only 7.6 higher than the Phoenix have conceded.

Green Bay Leaders

Natalie McNeal: 10.9 PTS, 45.1 FG%

10.9 PTS, 45.1 FG% Cassie Schiltz: 10.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

10.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Maddy Schreiber: 12.1 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

12.1 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22) Bailey Butler: 7.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

7.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.1 PTS, 44.6 FG%

