The Green Bay Phoenix (5-3) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the UIC Flames (5-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay vs. UIC Scoring Comparison

  • The Flames' 80.3 points per game are 20 more points than the 60.3 the Phoenix give up to opponents.
  • UIC has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 60.3 points.
  • Green Bay is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 80.3 points.
  • The Phoenix record 70.4 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 72 the Flames give up.
  • Green Bay is 3-0 when scoring more than 72 points.
  • UIC is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 70.4 points.
  • The Phoenix shoot 45.8% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Flames concede defensively.
  • The Flames' 46.9 shooting percentage from the field is only 7.6 higher than the Phoenix have conceded.

Green Bay Leaders

  • Natalie McNeal: 10.9 PTS, 45.1 FG%
  • Cassie Schiltz: 10.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
  • Maddy Schreiber: 12.1 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)
  • Bailey Butler: 7.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)
  • Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.1 PTS, 44.6 FG%

Green Bay Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Washington State W 59-48 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/30/2023 @ Milwaukee W 76-53 Klotsche Center
12/5/2023 @ DePaul L 68-64 Wintrust Arena
12/13/2023 UIC - Kress Events Center
12/16/2023 Saint Louis - Kress Events Center
12/19/2023 Wisconsin-Parkside - Kress Events Center

