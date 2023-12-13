Can we anticipate Hudson Fasching lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Hudson Fasching score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Fasching stats and insights

Fasching has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

Fasching has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Fasching recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 13:40 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 7:55 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:25 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:21 Away W 4-3 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:48 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 11:13 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:47 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 4-1

Islanders vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

