For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the New Jersey Devils and the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jack Hughes a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

Hughes has scored in eight of 21 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Hughes has picked up three goals and 12 assists on the power play.

He has a 9.6% shooting percentage, attempting 4.0 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:44 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:37 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:02 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 18:32 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 27:16 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 3 1 2 23:29 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 20:41 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:09 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:11 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:06 Away L 4-0

Devils vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.