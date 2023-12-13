The New Jersey Devils, with Jack Hughes, are in action Wednesday against the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Hughes in the Devils-Bruins matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jack Hughes vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Devils vs Bruins Game Info

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Hughes has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 16:54 on the ice per game.

Hughes has scored a goal in a game eight times this season over 21 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 14 of 21 games this season, Hughes has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

Hughes has an assist in 11 of 21 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Hughes' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

Hughes has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 21 Games 3 33 Points 2 10 Goals 1 23 Assists 1

