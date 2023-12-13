Jack Hughes Game Preview: Devils vs. Bruins - December 13
The New Jersey Devils, with Jack Hughes, are in action Wednesday against the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Hughes in the Devils-Bruins matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jack Hughes vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Devils vs Bruins Game Info
|Devils vs Bruins Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Bruins Prediction
|Devils vs Bruins Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Bruins Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hughes Season Stats Insights
- In 21 games this season, Hughes has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 16:54 on the ice per game.
- Hughes has scored a goal in a game eight times this season over 21 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
- In 14 of 21 games this season, Hughes has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.
- Hughes has an assist in 11 of 21 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.
- Hughes' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.
- Hughes has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Hughes Stats vs. the Bruins
- The Bruins have given up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+21) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|21
|Games
|3
|33
|Points
|2
|10
|Goals
|1
|23
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.