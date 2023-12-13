The New York Islanders, Jean-Gabriel Pageau included, will face the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Pageau are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pageau Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Pageau has averaged 16:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

Pageau has a goal in two of 27 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Pageau has a point in nine of 27 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Pageau has an assist in seven of 27 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Pageau hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Pageau going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pageau Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-22) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 27 Games 2 10 Points 2 2 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.