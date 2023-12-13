The Buffalo Sabres, with Jeff Skinner, will be in action Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Colorado Avalanche. Considering a wager on Skinner in the Sabres-Avalanche matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jeff Skinner vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sabres vs Avalanche Game Info

Skinner Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Skinner has averaged 18:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

In 11 of 29 games this year, Skinner has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Skinner has a point in 16 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points six times.

Skinner has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 29 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Skinner hits the over on his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Skinner has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Skinner Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 29 Games 3 22 Points 4 12 Goals 0 10 Assists 4

