Will Jesper Bratt Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 13?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Boston Bruins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Jesper Bratt to score a goal for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Bratt stats and insights
- Bratt has scored in nine of 26 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
- Bratt has picked up four goals and 12 assists on the power play.
- Bratt's shooting percentage is 18.5%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Bratt recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|18:47
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|18:12
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|2
|2
|0
|19:13
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|19:47
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|17:00
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|23:41
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Away
|L 4-0
Devils vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
