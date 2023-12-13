Jesper Bratt and the New Jersey Devils will play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Bratt against the Bruins, we have plenty of info to help.

Jesper Bratt vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Devils vs Bruins Game Info

Bratt Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Bratt has averaged 19:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

In Bratt's 26 games played this season he's scored in nine of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Bratt has a point in 18 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

Bratt has an assist in 15 of 26 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Bratt's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he hits the over.

Bratt has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bratt Stats vs. the Bruins

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 65 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 26 Games 3 32 Points 1 12 Goals 1 20 Assists 0

