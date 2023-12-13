When the Buffalo Sabres take on the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, will John-Jason Peterka score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Peterka stats and insights

  • In 12 of 29 games this season, Peterka has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted five shots in one game versus the Avalanche this season, and has scored one goal.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Peterka averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 86 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Peterka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/11/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 16:52 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:42 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 15:42 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:47 Home L 5-3
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:24 Home L 2-1
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:42 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 1 1 0 19:16 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:29 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:10 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:54 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.