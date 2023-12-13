When the Buffalo Sabres take on the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, will John-Jason Peterka score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Peterka stats and insights

In 12 of 29 games this season, Peterka has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted five shots in one game versus the Avalanche this season, and has scored one goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Peterka averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 86 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Peterka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 16:52 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:42 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 15:42 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:47 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:24 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:42 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 1 1 0 19:16 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:29 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:10 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:54 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.