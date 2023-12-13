John-Jason Peterka Game Preview: Sabres vs. Avalanche - December 13
The Buffalo Sabres, John-Jason Peterka among them, face the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Fancy a wager on Peterka in the Sabres-Avalanche game? Use our stats and information below.
John-Jason Peterka vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Sabres vs Avalanche Game Info
Peterka Season Stats Insights
- In 29 games this season, Peterka has averaged 16:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.
- In 12 of 29 games this season, Peterka has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Peterka has a point in 18 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.
- Peterka has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 29 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Peterka's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.
- There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Peterka going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Peterka Stats vs. the Avalanche
- The Avalanche have conceded 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +13.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|29
|Games
|3
|21
|Points
|2
|12
|Goals
|2
|9
|Assists
|0
