Can we expect John Marino scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils clash with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will John Marino score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Marino stats and insights

  • In one of 26 games this season, Marino scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.
  • Marino has no points on the power play.
  • Marino averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Marino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:59 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 1 0 1 20:05 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:36 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:49 Away W 6-5
12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 6-3
11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:18 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 23:07 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:40 Home W 7-2
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:41 Home L 2-1
11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:49 Away L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.