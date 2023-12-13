Will Jonas Siegenthaler Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 13?
Will Jonas Siegenthaler light the lamp when the New Jersey Devils play the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Jonas Siegenthaler score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Siegenthaler stats and insights
- Siegenthaler is yet to score through 26 games this season.
- He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
- Siegenthaler has no points on the power play.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Siegenthaler recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|22:27
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|26:55
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:29
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Away
|L 4-0
Devils vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
