In the upcoming tilt versus the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Julien Gauthier to light the lamp for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Julien Gauthier score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Gauthier stats and insights

Gauthier has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

Gauthier has no points on the power play.

Gauthier's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 92 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Gauthier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:04 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:57 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:01 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 9:58 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 13:02 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:50 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 1 0 1 10:48 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:45 Home L 1-0 SO 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 8:51 Away L 4-1 10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:58 Away L 3-1

Islanders vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

