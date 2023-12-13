Kyle Palmieri will be among those in action Wednesday when his New York Islanders meet the Anaheim Ducks at UBS Arena. Thinking about a bet on Palmieri? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Palmieri has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 17:37 on the ice per game.

Palmieri has a goal in eight of 27 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 14 of 27 games this year, Palmieri has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 27 games this year, Palmieri has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Palmieri goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Palmieri has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-22) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 27 Games 2 17 Points 4 8 Goals 1 9 Assists 3

