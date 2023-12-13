The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Luke Hughes light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Luke Hughes score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hughes stats and insights

  • Hughes has scored in four of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus five assists.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:29 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 1 0 1 23:15 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:16 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 16:11 Away W 6-5
12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:32 Home L 6-3
11/30/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 21:45 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 22:53 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 20:27 Home W 7-2
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:24 Home L 2-1
11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:49 Away L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.