Luke Hughes Game Preview: Devils vs. Bruins - December 13
The New Jersey Devils, with Luke Hughes, take the ice Wednesday versus the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hughes are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.
Luke Hughes vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)
Devils vs Bruins Game Info
|Devils vs Bruins Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Bruins Prediction
|Devils vs Bruins Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Bruins Player Props
Hughes Season Stats Insights
- Hughes' plus-minus rating this season, in 20:02 per game on the ice, is 0.
- Hughes has a goal in four games this year through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Hughes has a point in 12 games this season (out of 26), including multiple points four times.
- Hughes has an assist in nine of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
- Hughes' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.
Hughes Stats vs. the Bruins
- The Bruins have given up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's +21 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
