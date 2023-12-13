The New Jersey Devils, with Luke Hughes, take the ice Wednesday versus the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hughes are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Luke Hughes vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Devils vs Bruins Game Info

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes' plus-minus rating this season, in 20:02 per game on the ice, is 0.

Hughes has a goal in four games this year through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Hughes has a point in 12 games this season (out of 26), including multiple points four times.

Hughes has an assist in nine of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Hughes' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Hughes Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.