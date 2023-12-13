Malik Beasley and the Milwaukee Bucks face the Indiana Pacers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on December 11, Beasley posted 19 points in a 133-129 win versus the Bulls.

With prop bets available for Beasley, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.4 14.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 5.2 Assists -- 1.5 1.6 PRA -- 18.3 20.8 PR -- 16.8 19.2 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.5



Malik Beasley Insights vs. the Pacers

Beasley has taken 9.0 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 9.7% and 9.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 6.7 threes per game, or 17.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Beasley's Bucks average 104.4 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Pacers are one of the league's slowest with 107.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pacers are ranked 29th in the NBA, giving up 124.8 points per contest.

On the glass, the Pacers have given up 43.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pacers are ranked sixth in the NBA, giving up 24.7 per contest.

The Pacers are the best squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 10.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malik Beasley vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2023 36 7 3 1 1 0 0 11/9/2023 29 13 4 2 3 0 1

