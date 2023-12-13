Wednesday's game between the No. 20 Creighton Bluejays (7-1) and the No. 19 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-0) at Al McGuire Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-68, with Creighton coming out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 13.

The Golden Eagles came out on top in their last game 64-62 against Illinois State on Sunday.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Marquette vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 70, Marquette 68

Other Big East Predictions

Marquette Schedule Analysis

Against the Arkansas Razorbacks, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Golden Eagles picked up their best win of the season on November 25, a 74-58 victory.

Marquette has two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Golden Eagles are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.

Marquette 2023-24 Best Wins

74-58 over Arkansas (No. 56) on November 25

71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 82) on November 11

64-62 on the road over Illinois State (No. 90) on December 10

73-65 over Boston College (No. 111) on November 24

88-59 at home over Memphis (No. 143) on November 29

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 15.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

15.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Mackenzie Hare: 16.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (35-for-60)

16.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (35-for-60) Jordan King: 15.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)

15.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40) Frannie Hottinger: 9.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

9.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Rose Nkumu: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 63.0 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 24.6 points per game (scoring 81.0 points per game to rank 29th in college basketball while giving up 56.4 per outing to rank 61st in college basketball) and have a +221 scoring differential overall.

