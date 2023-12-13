The Marquette Golden Eagles (9-0) will look to continue a nine-game winning streak when they host the Creighton Bluejays (7-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Bluejays have taken five games in a row.

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FloHoops

Marquette vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

The Bluejays average 20.6 more points per game (77) than the Golden Eagles give up (56.4).

When it scores more than 56.4 points, Creighton is 7-0.

Marquette is 9-0 when it allows fewer than 77 points.

The Golden Eagles average 20.5 more points per game (81) than the Bluejays allow (60.5).

Marquette has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 60.5 points.

Creighton has a 7-1 record when allowing fewer than 81 points.

The Golden Eagles shoot 50.8% from the field, 12.6% higher than the Bluejays concede defensively.

The Bluejays' 44.5 shooting percentage from the field is 7.6 higher than the Golden Eagles have conceded.

Marquette Leaders

Emma Ronsiek: 17.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

17.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24) Morgan Maly: 16.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)

16.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59) Lauren Jensen: 17.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49)

17.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49) Mallory Brake: 5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50 FG%

5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50 FG% Molly Mogensen: 6.1 PTS, 45 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

Creighton Leaders

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 Memphis W 88-59 Al McGuire Center 12/3/2023 Pennsylvania W 87-52 Al McGuire Center 12/10/2023 @ Illinois State W 64-62 Redbird Arena 12/13/2023 Creighton - Al McGuire Center 12/17/2023 Appalachian State - Al McGuire Center 12/21/2023 Bucknell - Al McGuire Center

Creighton Schedule