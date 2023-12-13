The Marquette Golden Eagles (9-0) will attempt to extend a nine-game winning streak when they host the Creighton Bluejays (7-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Bluejays have taken five games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Marquette vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

The Bluejays score 20.6 more points per game (77) than the Golden Eagles allow (56.4).

Creighton has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 56.4 points.

Marquette has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 77 points.

The Golden Eagles average 20.5 more points per game (81) than the Bluejays allow (60.5).

Marquette has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 60.5 points.

Creighton has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 81 points.

The Golden Eagles are making 50.8% of their shots from the field, 12.6% higher than the Bluejays concede to opponents (38.2%).

The Bluejays make 44.5% of their shots from the field, 7.6% higher than the Golden Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 15.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

15.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Mackenzie Hare: 16.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (35-for-60)

16.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (35-for-60) Jordan King: 15.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)

15.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40) Frannie Hottinger: 9.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

9.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Rose Nkumu: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 63.0 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)

Marquette Schedule