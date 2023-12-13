In the upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Mathew Barzal to light the lamp for the New York Islanders? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Barzal stats and insights

In eight of 26 games this season, Barzal has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.

On the power play, Barzal has accumulated two goals and eight assists.

He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 10.6% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are giving up 92 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Barzal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:19 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:21 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 4 2 2 18:15 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:53 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 4 1 3 20:56 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 3 1 2 18:25 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:37 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 1 0 15:28 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:05 Away W 5-4 SO

Islanders vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

