The New York Islanders, with Mathew Barzal, will be in action Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. Looking to wager on Barzal's props? Here is some information to help you.

Mathew Barzal vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Barzal Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Barzal has averaged 18:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Barzal has scored a goal in eight of 26 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 18 of 26 games this year, Barzal has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 26 games this season, Barzal has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 70.4% that Barzal goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Barzal has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Barzal Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are allowing 92 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's goal differential (-22) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 26 Games 2 29 Points 2 9 Goals 0 20 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.