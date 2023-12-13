The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest versus the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Samuelsson stats and insights

  • Samuelsson has scored in one of 25 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Samuelsson has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 4.0% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Samuelsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 25:57 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:42 Home L 5-3
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 2-1
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:25 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:55 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 6:27 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:47 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 4-3 OT

Sabres vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

