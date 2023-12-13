Will Mattias Samuelsson Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 13?
The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest versus the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Samuelsson stats and insights
- Samuelsson has scored in one of 25 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Samuelsson has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 4.0% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Samuelsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|25:57
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:42
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:25
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:55
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|6:27
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:51
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Sabres vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
