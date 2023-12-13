The Longwood Lancers (10-1) will try to continue a 10-game winning run when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Milwaukee vs. Longwood Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Milwaukee Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Lancers have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
  • Milwaukee has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.
  • The Lancers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 25th.
  • The Panthers score an average of 74.6 points per game, 14.0 more points than the 60.6 the Lancers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 60.6 points, Milwaukee is 4-5.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Milwaukee scored more points at home (84.8 per game) than on the road (69.3) last season.
  • The Panthers allowed fewer points at home (70.1 per game) than away (77.5) last season.
  • Milwaukee drained more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than on the road (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Green Bay L 70-58 Resch Center
12/6/2023 @ St. Thomas L 75-71 Schoenecker Arena
12/9/2023 @ UC Davis W 81-79 University Credit Union Center
12/13/2023 Longwood - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/22/2023 Chattanooga - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/29/2023 Robert Morris - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.