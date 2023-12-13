Will Nathan Bastian Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 13?
Can we expect Nathan Bastian lighting the lamp when the New Jersey Devils take on the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950
Bastian stats and insights
- Bastian has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.
- Bastian has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 3.8% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Bastian recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:31
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|9:09
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|4:53
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|8:27
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|7:48
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|9:38
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:07
|Home
|L 5-3
Devils vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
