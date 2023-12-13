Will Nico Hischier Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 13?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nico Hischier a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hischier stats and insights
- In five of 15 games this season, Hischier has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 19.4% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hischier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|2
|2
|0
|17:41
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:15
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|19:36
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|20:18
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|21:17
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|14:55
|Home
|W 7-2
|10/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Home
|W 5-4
|10/25/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|16:54
|Home
|L 6-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.