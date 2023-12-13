Nico Hischier Game Preview: Devils vs. Bruins - December 13
Nico Hischier and the New Jersey Devils will play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. Does a bet on Hischier intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Nico Hischier vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Hischier Season Stats Insights
- In 15 games this season, Hischier has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 12:45 on the ice per game.
- Hischier has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 15 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Hischier has a point in nine of 15 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.
- Hischier has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Hischier's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Hischier has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.
Hischier Stats vs. the Bruins
- The Bruins have conceded 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+21) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|15
|Games
|3
|12
|Points
|3
|6
|Goals
|1
|6
|Assists
|2
