Nico Hischier and the New Jersey Devils will play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. Does a bet on Hischier intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Nico Hischier vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Devils vs Bruins Game Info

Hischier Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Hischier has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 12:45 on the ice per game.

Hischier has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 15 games played, including multiple goals once.

Hischier has a point in nine of 15 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Hischier has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

Hischier's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Hischier has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hischier Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 15 Games 3 12 Points 3 6 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

