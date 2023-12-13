Noah Dobson and the New York Islanders will play on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. Does a bet on Dobson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Noah Dobson vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Dobson Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Dobson has averaged 25:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +12.

In six of 27 games this season, Dobson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Dobson has a point in 19 of 27 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In 15 of 27 games this year, Dobson has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Dobson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Dobson has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Dobson Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 92 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-22).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 27 Games 2 27 Points 2 6 Goals 1 21 Assists 1

