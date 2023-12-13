Ondrej Palat will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins face off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Looking to wager on Palat's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ondrej Palat vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Devils vs Bruins Game Info

Palat Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Palat has averaged 15:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Palat has a goal in four of 26 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Palat has registered a point in a game 12 times this season out of 26 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Palat has an assist in nine of 26 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Palat goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Palat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Palat Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 26 Games 1 13 Points 1 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

