Owen Power will be among those in action Wednesday when his Buffalo Sabres face the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Prop bets for Power in that upcoming Sabres-Avalanche matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Owen Power vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Sabres vs Avalanche Game Info

Power Season Stats Insights

Power has averaged 22:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

In one of 29 games this season, Power has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Power has a point in 11 of 29 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In 10 of 29 games this year, Power has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Power has an implied probability of 40% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Power having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Power Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 29 Games 3 12 Points 1 1 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

