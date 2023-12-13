Owen Power Game Preview: Sabres vs. Avalanche - December 13
Owen Power will be among those in action Wednesday when his Buffalo Sabres face the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Prop bets for Power in that upcoming Sabres-Avalanche matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Owen Power vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Sabres vs Avalanche Game Info
|Sabres vs Avalanche Odds/Over/Under
|Sabres vs Avalanche Prediction
|Sabres vs Avalanche Betting Trends & Stats
|Sabres vs Avalanche Player Props
|How to Watch Sabres vs Avalanche
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Power Season Stats Insights
- Power has averaged 22:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).
- In one of 29 games this season, Power has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- Power has a point in 11 of 29 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.
- In 10 of 29 games this year, Power has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Power has an implied probability of 40% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 34.5% chance of Power having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Power Stats vs. the Avalanche
- The Avalanche have given up 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+13) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|29
|Games
|3
|12
|Points
|1
|1
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.