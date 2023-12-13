Will Pierre Engvall light the lamp when the New York Islanders face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Pierre Engvall score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Engvall stats and insights

Engvall has scored in four of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He has a 10.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Engvall recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:16 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:50 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:02 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:33 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:18 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 16:43 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:03 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 12:57 Home W 3-2

Islanders vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

