The New York Islanders, Pierre Engvall among them, face the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Fancy a wager on Engvall in the Islanders-Ducks game? Use our stats and information below.

Pierre Engvall vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Engvall Season Stats Insights

Engvall has averaged 14:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Engvall has a goal in four games this year through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Engvall has recorded a point in a game 12 times this year out of 26 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In eight of 26 games this season, Engvall has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Engvall's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Engvall going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Engvall Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-22).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 26 Games 3 13 Points 4 4 Goals 2 9 Assists 2

