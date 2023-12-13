Will Ryan Johnson Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 13?
In the upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Ryan Johnson to find the back of the net for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Ryan Johnson score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 86 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:16
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|7:53
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|25:01
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:39
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Away
|L 3-2
Sabres vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
