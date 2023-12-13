In the upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Ryan Johnson to find the back of the net for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Ryan Johnson score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson is yet to score through 15 games this season.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

Johnson has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 86 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:50 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 3-1 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:23 Home L 2-1 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:16 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:53 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 25:01 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:39 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:15 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:20 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 3-2

Sabres vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

