Wednesday's contest that pits the San Francisco Dons (7-3) against the Seattle U Redhawks (6-3) at War Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 72-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of San Francisco, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on December 13.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

Prediction: San Francisco 72, Seattle U 64

Spread & Total Prediction for San Francisco vs. Seattle U

Computer Predicted Spread: San Francisco (-8.3)

San Francisco (-8.3) Computer Predicted Total: 135.8

San Francisco's record against the spread so far this season is 6-2-0, and Seattle U's is 3-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Dons are 1-7-0 and the Redhawks are 3-5-0.

San Francisco Performance Insights

The Dons outscore opponents by 15.7 points per game (scoring 78.3 points per game to rank 116th in college basketball while allowing 62.6 per outing to rank 23rd in college basketball) and have a +157 scoring differential overall.

The 36.1 rebounds per game San Francisco averages rank 213th in the nation, and are 7.7 more than the 28.4 its opponents pull down per contest.

San Francisco makes 8.0 three-pointers per game (137th in college basketball) while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc (182nd in college basketball). It is making 2.1 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.9 per game while shooting 31.2%.

The Dons' 101.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 55th in college basketball, and the 81.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 26th in college basketball.

San Francisco wins the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 12.3 (217th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.5.

Seattle U Performance Insights

The Redhawks outscore opponents by 12.9 points per game (posting 75.0 points per game, 173rd in college basketball, and giving up 62.1 per outing, 20th in college basketball) and have a +116 scoring differential.

The 36.2 rebounds per game Seattle U accumulates rank 208th in the nation, 6.8 more than the 29.4 its opponents collect.

Seattle U makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (249th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.0. It shoots 31.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.0%.

Seattle U has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (256th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (100th in college basketball).

