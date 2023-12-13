The San Francisco Dons (7-3) will host the Seattle U Redhawks (6-3) after victories in six home games in a row. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

San Francisco Stats Insights

  • This season, the Dons have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.4% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Redhawks' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games San Francisco shoots better than 39.6% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
  • The Dons are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks sit at 208th.
  • The Dons put up 78.3 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 62.1 the Redhawks allow.
  • San Francisco has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 62.1 points.

Seattle U Stats Insights

  • The Redhawks have shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Dons have averaged.
  • Seattle U has compiled a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.
  • The Dons are the rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks rank 212th.
  • The Redhawks score 12.4 more points per game (75) than the Dons give up (62.6).
  • Seattle U is 6-3 when allowing fewer than 78.3 points.

San Francisco Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, San Francisco posted four more points per game (78.5) than it did on the road (74.5).
  • The Dons ceded 69.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 78.7 when playing on the road.
  • Looking at three-pointers, San Francisco performed better in home games last season, sinking 10.4 threes per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 9 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage on the road.

Seattle U Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Seattle U averaged 75.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.6.
  • The Redhawks gave up fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than away (72.8) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Seattle U made fewer 3-pointers away (8.3 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (29.3%) than at home (36.5%) too.

San Francisco Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Arizona State L 72-61 Desert Financial Arena
12/6/2023 @ Vanderbilt W 73-60 Memorial Gymnasium
12/11/2023 New Orleans W 85-72 War Memorial Gymnasium
12/13/2023 Seattle U - War Memorial Gymnasium
12/16/2023 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/20/2023 Northern Arizona - War Memorial Gymnasium

Seattle U Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Utah Valley L 78-72 UCCU Center
12/2/2023 Southern Utah W 73-63 Redhawk Center
12/9/2023 Northwest (WA) W 101-46 Redhawk Center
12/13/2023 @ San Francisco - War Memorial Gymnasium
12/17/2023 Washington - Climate Pledge Arena
12/20/2023 Louisiana Tech - Redhawk Center

