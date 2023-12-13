The San Francisco Dons (7-3) will host the Seattle U Redhawks (6-3) after victories in six home games in a row. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN+

San Francisco Stats Insights

This season, the Dons have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.4% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Redhawks' opponents have knocked down.

In games San Francisco shoots better than 39.6% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.

The Dons are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks sit at 208th.

The Dons put up 78.3 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 62.1 the Redhawks allow.

San Francisco has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 62.1 points.

Seattle U Stats Insights

The Redhawks have shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Dons have averaged.

Seattle U has compiled a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.

The Dons are the rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks rank 212th.

The Redhawks score 12.4 more points per game (75) than the Dons give up (62.6).

Seattle U is 6-3 when allowing fewer than 78.3 points.

San Francisco Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, San Francisco posted four more points per game (78.5) than it did on the road (74.5).

The Dons ceded 69.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 78.7 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, San Francisco performed better in home games last season, sinking 10.4 threes per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 9 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage on the road.

Seattle U Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Seattle U averaged 75.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.6.

The Redhawks gave up fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than away (72.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Seattle U made fewer 3-pointers away (8.3 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (29.3%) than at home (36.5%) too.

San Francisco Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/3/2023 @ Arizona State L 72-61 Desert Financial Arena 12/6/2023 @ Vanderbilt W 73-60 Memorial Gymnasium 12/11/2023 New Orleans W 85-72 War Memorial Gymnasium 12/13/2023 Seattle U - War Memorial Gymnasium 12/16/2023 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 12/20/2023 Northern Arizona - War Memorial Gymnasium

Seattle U Upcoming Schedule