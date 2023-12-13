How to Watch San Francisco vs. Seattle U on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The San Francisco Dons (7-3) will host the Seattle U Redhawks (6-3) after victories in six home games in a row. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
San Francisco vs. Seattle U Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
San Francisco Stats Insights
- This season, the Dons have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.4% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Redhawks' opponents have knocked down.
- In games San Francisco shoots better than 39.6% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
- The Dons are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks sit at 208th.
- The Dons put up 78.3 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 62.1 the Redhawks allow.
- San Francisco has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 62.1 points.
Seattle U Stats Insights
- The Redhawks have shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Dons have averaged.
- Seattle U has compiled a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.
- The Dons are the rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks rank 212th.
- The Redhawks score 12.4 more points per game (75) than the Dons give up (62.6).
- Seattle U is 6-3 when allowing fewer than 78.3 points.
San Francisco Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, San Francisco posted four more points per game (78.5) than it did on the road (74.5).
- The Dons ceded 69.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 78.7 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, San Francisco performed better in home games last season, sinking 10.4 threes per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 9 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage on the road.
Seattle U Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Seattle U averaged 75.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.6.
- The Redhawks gave up fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than away (72.8) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Seattle U made fewer 3-pointers away (8.3 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (29.3%) than at home (36.5%) too.
San Francisco Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Arizona State
|L 72-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|W 73-60
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/11/2023
|New Orleans
|W 85-72
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/13/2023
|Seattle U
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|@ Utah State
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/20/2023
|Northern Arizona
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
Seattle U Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Utah Valley
|L 78-72
|UCCU Center
|12/2/2023
|Southern Utah
|W 73-63
|Redhawk Center
|12/9/2023
|Northwest (WA)
|W 101-46
|Redhawk Center
|12/13/2023
|@ San Francisco
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/17/2023
|Washington
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
|12/20/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Redhawk Center
