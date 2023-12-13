The San Francisco Dons (7-3) will host the Seattle U Redhawks (6-3) after winning six straight home games. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Seattle U Moneyline BetMGM San Francisco (-9.5) 135.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Francisco (-9.5) 134.5 -465 +350 Bet on this game at FanDuel

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Betting Trends

San Francisco is 6-2-0 ATS this season.

Dons games have gone over the point total just once this season.

Seattle U has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Redhawks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of eight times this year.

