San Francisco vs. Seattle U December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The San Francisco Dons (5-2) will face the Seattle U Redhawks (4-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
San Francisco vs. Seattle U Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Jonathan Mogbo: 15.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Marcus Williams: 14.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mike Sharavjamts: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ryan Beasley: 9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ndewedo Newbury: 5.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Seattle U Players to Watch
- Mogbo: 15.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Williams: 14.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sharavjamts: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Beasley: 9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Newbury: 5.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
San Francisco vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison
|San Francisco Rank
|San Francisco AVG
|Seattle U AVG
|Seattle U Rank
|76th
|80.6
|Points Scored
|71.6
|245th
|14th
|60.3
|Points Allowed
|64.3
|55th
|166th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|33.1
|185th
|66th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|196th
|136th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|6.6
|251st
|33rd
|17.3
|Assists
|13.7
|156th
|217th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|13.9
|308th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.