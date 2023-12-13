The San Francisco Dons (5-2) will face the Seattle U Redhawks (4-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Game Information

San Francisco Players to Watch

Jonathan Mogbo: 15.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

15.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Marcus Williams: 14.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Mike Sharavjamts: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Ryan Beasley: 9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Ndewedo Newbury: 5.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

Seattle U Players to Watch

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison

San Francisco Rank San Francisco AVG Seattle U AVG Seattle U Rank 76th 80.6 Points Scored 71.6 245th 14th 60.3 Points Allowed 64.3 55th 166th 33.9 Rebounds 33.1 185th 66th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 196th 136th 7.9 3pt Made 6.6 251st 33rd 17.3 Assists 13.7 156th 217th 12.4 Turnovers 13.9 308th

