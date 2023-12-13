The San Francisco Dons (5-2) will face the Seattle U Redhawks (4-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Game Information

San Francisco Players to Watch

  • Jonathan Mogbo: 15.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Marcus Williams: 14.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Mike Sharavjamts: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Ryan Beasley: 9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ndewedo Newbury: 5.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

Seattle U Players to Watch

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison

San Francisco Rank San Francisco AVG Seattle U AVG Seattle U Rank
76th 80.6 Points Scored 71.6 245th
14th 60.3 Points Allowed 64.3 55th
166th 33.9 Rebounds 33.1 185th
66th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 196th
136th 7.9 3pt Made 6.6 251st
33rd 17.3 Assists 13.7 156th
217th 12.4 Turnovers 13.9 308th

