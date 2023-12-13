The San Francisco Dons (7-3) are 9.5-point favorites as they try to extend a six-game home winning streak when they take on the Seattle U Redhawks (6-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is 134.5.

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: War Memorial Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Francisco -9.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Francisco vs Seattle U Betting Records & Stats

The Dons are 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

San Francisco has played as a favorite of -500 or more once this season and won that game.

The Dons have a 83.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this year, Seattle U has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

Oddsmakers have given the Redhawks the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +360 moneyline listed for this contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Seattle U has a 21.7% chance of walking away with the win.

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Francisco 3 37.5% 78.3 153.3 62.6 124.7 142.5 Seattle U 5 62.5% 75.0 153.3 62.1 124.7 141.0

Additional San Francisco vs Seattle U Insights & Trends

The 78.3 points per game the Dons score are 16.2 more points than the Redhawks allow (62.1).

San Francisco has a 5-1 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when putting up more than 62.1 points.

The Redhawks put up an average of 75.0 points per game, 12.4 more points than the 62.6 the Dons give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.6 points, Seattle U is 2-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Francisco 6-2-0 2-1 1-7-0 Seattle U 3-5-0 0-0 3-5-0

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Francisco Seattle U 11-5 Home Record 12-2 5-6 Away Record 7-7 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-9-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.