Wednesday's game features the Utah State Aggies (9-1) and the Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) matching up at Leavey Center (on December 13) at 10:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-71 victory for Utah State.

The matchup has no set line.

Santa Clara vs. Utah State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Santa Clara vs. Utah State Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah State 78, Santa Clara 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Santa Clara vs. Utah State

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah State (-7.0)

Utah State (-7.0) Computer Predicted Total: 149.6

Santa Clara is 2-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Utah State's 4-3-0 ATS record. The Broncos are 2-4-0 and the Aggies are 5-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Santa Clara Performance Insights

The Broncos outscore opponents by 6.8 points per game (scoring 78.9 points per game to rank 98th in college basketball while giving up 72.1 per outing to rank 214th in college basketball) and have a +68 scoring differential overall.

Santa Clara wins the rebound battle by 7.5 boards on average. It records 40.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 51st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.8 per contest.

Santa Clara hits 8.5 three-pointers per game (96th in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents (7.4).

The Broncos rank 130th in college basketball by averaging 97.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 167th in college basketball, allowing 88.8 points per 100 possessions.

Santa Clara loses the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 13.5 (299th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.1.

Utah State Performance Insights

The Aggies are outscoring opponents by 18.5 points per game, with a +185 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.9 points per game (33rd in college basketball) and give up 65.4 per outing (57th in college basketball).

Utah State wins the rebound battle by 9.0 boards on average. It collects 38.4 rebounds per game, 101st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.4.

Utah State makes 6.1 three-pointers per game (291st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.8. It shoots 33.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 27.9%.

Utah State has committed 1.5 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.6 (154th in college basketball) while forcing 13.1 (106th in college basketball).

