The Santa Clara Broncos (7-1) will play the Utah State Aggies (6-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Santa Clara vs. Utah State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Santa Clara Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Carlos Marshall Jr.: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Adama Bal: 13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Christoph Tilly: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Johnny O'Neil: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Francisco Caffaro: 5.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah State Players to Watch

Marshall: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Bal: 13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Tilly: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK O'Neil: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Caffaro: 5.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Santa Clara vs. Utah State Stat Comparison

Santa Clara Rank Santa Clara AVG Utah State AVG Utah State Rank 81st 80.5 Points Scored 81.1 68th 121st 68.0 Points Allowed 64.4 59th 24th 38.8 Rebounds 36.9 59th 30th 12.1 Off. Rebounds 9.7 143rd 87th 8.6 3pt Made 5.7 310th 45th 16.8 Assists 19.3 9th 224th 12.6 Turnovers 11.9 183rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.