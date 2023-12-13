The Santa Clara Broncos (7-1) will play the Utah State Aggies (6-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Santa Clara vs. Utah State Game Information

Santa Clara Players to Watch

  • Carlos Marshall Jr.: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Adama Bal: 13.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Christoph Tilly: 10.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Johnny O'Neil: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Francisco Caffaro: 5.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Utah State Players to Watch

Santa Clara vs. Utah State Stat Comparison

Santa Clara Rank Santa Clara AVG Utah State AVG Utah State Rank
81st 80.5 Points Scored 81.1 68th
121st 68.0 Points Allowed 64.4 59th
24th 38.8 Rebounds 36.9 59th
30th 12.1 Off. Rebounds 9.7 143rd
87th 8.6 3pt Made 5.7 310th
45th 16.8 Assists 19.3 9th
224th 12.6 Turnovers 11.9 183rd

