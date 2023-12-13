The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Simon Nemec score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Simon Nemec score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Nemec stats and insights

Nemec has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

