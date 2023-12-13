Will Tage Thompson score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Thompson stats and insights

Thompson has scored in six of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in one game (two shots).

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Thompson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:42 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 24:05 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 19:51 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:41 Home L 5-3 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 5:38 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:16 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:02 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:57 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 5-1

Sabres vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.