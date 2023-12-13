Timo Meier and the New Jersey Devils will play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Prudential Center. Thinking about a bet on Meier in the Devils-Bruins matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Timo Meier vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Devils vs Bruins Game Info

Meier Season Stats Insights

Meier's plus-minus this season, in 12:35 per game on the ice, is -15.

Meier has a goal in five of 19 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Meier has a point in nine of 19 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Meier has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

Meier has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Meier going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Meier Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 19 Games 3 11 Points 0 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

