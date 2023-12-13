Timo Meier Game Preview: Devils vs. Bruins - December 13
Timo Meier and the New Jersey Devils will play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Prudential Center. Thinking about a bet on Meier in the Devils-Bruins matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Timo Meier vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Devils vs Bruins Game Info
Meier Season Stats Insights
- Meier's plus-minus this season, in 12:35 per game on the ice, is -15.
- Meier has a goal in five of 19 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Meier has a point in nine of 19 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.
- Meier has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Meier has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Meier going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.
Meier Stats vs. the Bruins
- The Bruins have given up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+21) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|19
|Games
|3
|11
|Points
|0
|5
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
