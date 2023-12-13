Tyler Toffoli will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins meet on Wednesday at Prudential Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Toffoli's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils vs Bruins Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

Toffoli has averaged 17:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -10).

In eight of 26 games this year, Toffoli has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Toffoli has a point in 14 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points five times.

Toffoli has an assist in nine of 26 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Toffoli's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

Toffoli has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 26 Games 2 21 Points 1 12 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.