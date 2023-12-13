In the upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Tyson Jost to find the back of the net for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Tyson Jost score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Jost stats and insights

Jost has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.

Jost has zero points on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Jost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:03 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:30 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:12 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:03 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 8:24 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:12 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 5:21 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:19 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:51 Home W 3-2

Sabres vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

