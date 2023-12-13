Will Tyson Jost Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 13?
In the upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Tyson Jost to find the back of the net for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Tyson Jost score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Jost stats and insights
- Jost has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.
- Jost has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Jost recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:03
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:30
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|8:24
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:12
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|5:21
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:51
|Home
|W 3-2
Sabres vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
