Wednesday's game that pits the Utah State Aggies (9-1) versus the Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) at Leavey Center has a projected final score of 78-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Utah State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on December 13.

According to our computer prediction, Utah State is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) versus Santa Clara. The two sides are expected to fall short of the 150.5 total.

Utah State vs. Santa Clara Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Leavey Center Line: Utah State -3.5

Utah State -3.5 Point Total: 150.5

150.5 Moneyline (To Win): Utah State -160, Santa Clara +135

Utah State vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah State 78, Santa Clara 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Utah State vs. Santa Clara

Pick ATS: Utah State (-3.5)



Utah State (-3.5) Pick OU: Under (150.5)



Utah State has a 4-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Santa Clara, who is 2-4-0 ATS. A total of five out of the Aggies' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Broncos' games have gone over. The teams score 162.8 points per game, 12.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Utah State Performance Insights

The Aggies average 83.9 points per game (33rd in college basketball) while giving up 65.4 per outing (57th in college basketball). They have a +185 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 18.5 points per game.

Utah State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 9.0 boards. It is grabbing 38.4 rebounds per game (101st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.4 per contest.

Utah State hits 6.1 three-pointers per game (291st in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (187th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 its opponents make while shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc.

The Aggies rank 20th in college basketball with 106.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 47th in college basketball defensively with 83.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Utah State has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (154th in college basketball play), 1.5 fewer than the 13.1 it forces on average (106th in college basketball).

Santa Clara Performance Insights

The Broncos outscore opponents by 6.8 points per game (posting 78.9 points per game, 98th in college basketball, and conceding 72.1 per contest, 214th in college basketball) and have a +68 scoring differential.

Santa Clara comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 7.5 boards. It pulls down 40.3 rebounds per game (51st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.8.

Santa Clara knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (96th in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents.

Santa Clara loses the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 13.5 (299th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.1.

